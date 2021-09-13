Aigen Investment Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 472.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,751 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 239.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 1,637.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

WCN has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.33.

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $132.01 on Monday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.02 and a 52-week high of $132.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 31.06%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.