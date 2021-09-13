Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,318 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 3.1% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 23.4% in the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 69,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after buying an additional 13,205 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 39.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 72.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 45,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after buying an additional 19,348 shares during the period. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 12.0% in the second quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 7,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $313,495.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares in the company, valued at $647,232.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PWR stock opened at $115.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.75. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $48.53 and a one year high of $117.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PWR shares. Cowen upped their target price on Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.92.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

