Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 50.0% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 56.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MKTX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $533.38.

In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total transaction of $121,762.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,149.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total value of $5,873,594.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 772,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,577,502.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,902 shares of company stock valued at $8,631,608 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKTX opened at $438.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $468.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $481.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 57.92 and a beta of 0.36. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $431.19 and a 52-week high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.63%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

