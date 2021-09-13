Aigen Investment Management LP Buys Shares of 39,519 Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 39,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Vontier in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Vontier in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vontier by 1,628.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Vontier in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the second quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

VNT opened at $36.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.89. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Vontier had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 82.44%. The business had revenue of $724.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.19 million. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. Vontier’s payout ratio is 4.05%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VNT shares. Argus upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

