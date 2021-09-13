Aigen Investment Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. FMR LLC grew its stake in Crocs by 54.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs during the first quarter worth approximately $735,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 42.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 2.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,369 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the first quarter valued at $804,000. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

CROX stock opened at $144.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.12 and a fifty-two week high of $147.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. The business had revenue of $640.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CROX. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up from $132.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.48, for a total value of $604,544.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total transaction of $1,202,809.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,378,667.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

