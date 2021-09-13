Aigen Investment Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 206.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,536 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 40,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 30,267 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth $813,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 30,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 322.5% during the 1st quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 55,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 42,075 shares during the last quarter. 52.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WPM. Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.30.

NYSE WPM opened at $44.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.34. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $54.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.29.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $330.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.49 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

