Aigen Investment Management LP Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Royal Gold by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,611,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,094,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Royal Gold by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 94,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,187,000 after purchasing an additional 16,596 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Royal Gold by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Royal Gold by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 119,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,848,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RGLD shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $117.21 price target on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Monday, July 26th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James set a $146.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.15.

RGLD opened at $108.66 on Monday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.32 and a fifty-two week high of $133.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.57 and a 200-day moving average of $114.60.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 49.12%. The company had revenue of $168.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

In other news, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total transaction of $111,190.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at $890,187.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $103,686.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,990.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

