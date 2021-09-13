Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $1.08 Million in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,978 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

PAYC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.06.

In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $1,134,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $142,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,800 shares of company stock valued at $10,149,531. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

PAYC stock opened at $475.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $435.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $386.74. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $263.35 and a one year high of $503.25. The stock has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.44.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $242.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.23 million. Research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.