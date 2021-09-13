Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $1.24 Million in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $1,805,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 16.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 8.2% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.41.

Shares of SCHW opened at $71.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $33.79 and a 1-year high of $76.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.87.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $78,829.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,697.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $2,013,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 519,569 shares of company stock valued at $37,834,875. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

