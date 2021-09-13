Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $1.27 Million in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 55,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 217.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,692,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266,361 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Welbilt during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,593,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Welbilt by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,497,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,589,000 after acquiring an additional 972,811 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,488,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Welbilt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,283,000. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welbilt alerts:

In other news, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 15,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $361,149.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays lowered Welbilt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. increased their target price on Welbilt from $24.75 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.38.

NYSE:WBT opened at $23.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.94. Welbilt, Inc has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $25.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.75 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.51 and its 200 day moving average is $21.15.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. Welbilt had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.