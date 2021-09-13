Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $1.42 Million in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,937 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,674,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $430,033,000 after buying an additional 145,148 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 451,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,056,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 697,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,015,000 after buying an additional 85,150 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 141.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 17,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $705,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Shares of TRGP opened at $43.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.36 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.30. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.08 and a 12-month high of $49.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.