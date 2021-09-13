Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $1.50 Million in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CIEN. Spring Creek Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 7,634,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $417,765,000 after buying an additional 2,982,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,877,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $868,808,000 after buying an additional 1,085,289 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 605.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,723,011 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,283,000 after purchasing an additional 951,830 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,276,838 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $186,419,000 after purchasing an additional 719,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $174,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $108,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,399 shares of company stock worth $3,426,737 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIEN opened at $53.91 on Monday. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $38.03 and a 12 month high of $61.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.45 and its 200-day moving average is $55.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Ciena had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.27.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

