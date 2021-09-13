Aigen Investment Management LP Lowers Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,053 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,484 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 16,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,968 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MTH shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.56.

In other Meritage Homes news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total transaction of $100,406.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTH opened at $104.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.63 and a 200-day moving average of $99.55. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $120.19.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 11.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 18.96 EPS for the current year.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.