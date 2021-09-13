Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $1.05 Million Investment in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WEC. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 52.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 59.0% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $94.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $106.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.19.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

