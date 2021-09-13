Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $1.44 Million Investment in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 37,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Newmont news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 2,991 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $179,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,567. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $56.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $54.18 and a 12 month high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.08.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NEM. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James set a $82.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.63.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

