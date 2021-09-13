Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases 13,442 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,442 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Olin in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Olin in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Olin in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Olin in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Olin in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

OLN opened at $48.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $52.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.37.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. Olin had a positive return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. Olin’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently -59.26%.

Several brokerages have commented on OLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Olin from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America upgraded Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Olin in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Olin from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

In other Olin news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $148,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $1,778,768.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.