Aigen Investment Management LP Raises Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 347.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 17.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,693 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 896.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,233,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 54.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 57.8% during the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 32,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after buying an additional 12,006 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $757,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RS opened at $148.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.06. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $99.98 and a 12-month high of $181.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.59.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 18.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 35.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.75.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

