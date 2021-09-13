Aigen Investment Management LP Trims Stock Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,404 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Sonos were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Sonos by 10.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Sonos by 279.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 13,921 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Sonos by 224.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 16,756 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 45.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 9.0% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 68,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SONO opened at $36.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.89. Sonos, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $44.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.32.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. Sonos had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 49.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SONO. TheStreet raised shares of Sonos from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $2,167,173.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $2,263,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 292,830 shares of company stock worth $10,601,262 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

