AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) Stock Price Down 2.5%

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI)’s share price was down 2.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.74 and last traded at $0.75. Approximately 777,835 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 669,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

The company has a market capitalization of $67.70 million, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.88.

AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIKI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of AIkido Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of AIkido Pharma by 417.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 121,548 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of AIkido Pharma by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 195,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 107,559 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AIkido Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of AIkido Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

AIkido Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

