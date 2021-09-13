AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) Stock Price Down 2.5%

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI)’s share price was down 2.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.74 and last traded at $0.75. Approximately 777,835 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 669,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.
The company has a market capitalization of $67.70 million, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.88.
AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.
About AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI)
AIkido Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
