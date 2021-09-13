AiLink Token (ALI) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

AiLink Token (CURRENCY:ALI) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. During the last seven days, AiLink Token has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar. AiLink Token has a market capitalization of $201,602.53 and approximately $877.00 worth of AiLink Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AiLink Token coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About AiLink Token

AiLink Token is a coin. AiLink Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,184,020,527 coins. AiLink Token’s official website is ailink.in . AiLink Token’s official Twitter account is @ailinkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AiLink aims to directly break through six degrees of separation. Users can directly connect to or conclude transactions with any node on the network at a low cost, so that information and value can be effectively spread throughout the blockchain network. Then, publishers will achieve their goals, communicators will get token rewards, benefiting all nodes spread throughout the network. “

AiLink Token Coin Trading

