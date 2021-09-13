Aion (AION) Trading 25.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 13th. Aion has a total market cap of $85.33 million and $11.95 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000381 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 25.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,183.72 or 1.00054987 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00079164 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00008535 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $386.56 or 0.00856001 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.48 or 0.00437310 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.56 or 0.00300179 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004653 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00072161 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 495,752,298 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aion is theoan.com . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

