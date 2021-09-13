Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $12,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,140,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,008,912,000 after purchasing an additional 878,022 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth about $3,154,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth about $121,479,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $483,793,000 after acquiring an additional 363,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,804,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $519,069,000 after acquiring an additional 335,842 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on APD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. HSBC lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.24.

NYSE APD traded up $2.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $270.04. 11,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,993. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.75 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $280.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.