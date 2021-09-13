AirSwap (AST) Market Cap Reaches $49.74 Million

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. During the last week, AirSwap has traded up 22.4% against the dollar. One AirSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000735 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AirSwap has a market capitalization of $49.74 million and $14.07 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00060478 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002787 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.51 or 0.00151917 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00013680 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.29 or 0.00739033 BTC.

About AirSwap

AirSwap is a coin. It launched on October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io . The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

