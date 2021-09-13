Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.44.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of AKAM opened at $111.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.70. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $92.64 and a 12-month high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $852.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 850 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $99,101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,674 shares of company stock valued at $2,454,784 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 98,681 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 22.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,575,262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $160,519,000 after buying an additional 292,343 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,531 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $101,263,000 after buying an additional 26,437 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.7% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

