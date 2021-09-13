Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.44.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on AKAM. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.
In related news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,605 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $432,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,140,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total transaction of $711,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 13,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,417.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,674 shares of company stock valued at $2,454,784. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NASDAQ AKAM opened at $111.93 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $92.64 and a 12-month high of $124.91. The firm has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43.
Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $852.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.52 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. Equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Akamai Technologies Company Profile
Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.
