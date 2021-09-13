Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.44.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AKAM. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,605 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $432,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,140,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total transaction of $711,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 13,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,417.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,674 shares of company stock valued at $2,454,784. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,803,604 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $491,072,000 after buying an additional 1,696,661 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,067,943 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $356,827,000 after buying an additional 94,092 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,855,132 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $332,908,000 after buying an additional 34,623 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,217,383 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $258,546,000 after buying an additional 227,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,068,698 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $241,211,000 after buying an additional 119,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $111.93 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $92.64 and a 12-month high of $124.91. The firm has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $852.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.52 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. Equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.