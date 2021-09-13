Akash Network Price Tops $5.83 on Exchanges (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Akash Network has a market cap of $457.20 million and approximately $4.91 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Akash Network has traded 46.6% higher against the US dollar. One Akash Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.83 or 0.00013117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00081443 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.32 or 0.00122107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.87 or 0.00175057 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,496.54 or 1.00025366 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,165.83 or 0.07116576 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.35 or 0.00920202 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 156,647,508 coins and its circulating supply is 78,355,731 coins. Akash Network’s official website is akash.network . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

