Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

AKCCF has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Aker Carbon Capture ASA stock opened at $3.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.41. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $4.50.

Aker Carbon Capture AS provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

