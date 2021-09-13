Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

AKCCF has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Aker Carbon Capture ASA stock opened at $3.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.41. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $4.50.

Aker Carbon Capture ASA Company Profile

Aker Carbon Capture AS provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

