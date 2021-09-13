Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Shares Down 0.9%

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN)’s stock price traded down 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.24 and last traded at $3.31. 2,271,391 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 1,816,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Akerna in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Akerna in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $85.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average is $4.12.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.10). Akerna had a negative net margin of 175.24% and a negative return on equity of 46.90%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Akerna Corp. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Akerna by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Akerna by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Akerna by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akerna by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akerna by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 18.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

