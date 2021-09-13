Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Trading Up 13.4%

Shares of Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) were up 13.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.20 and last traded at $16.20. Approximately 1,555 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 136,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.29.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akoya Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akoya Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a current ratio of 8.67.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKYA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $471,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $2,138,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $967,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $4,270,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $593,000. 26.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA)
Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.
Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.