Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Trading Up 13.4%

Shares of Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) were up 13.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.20 and last traded at $16.20. Approximately 1,555 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 136,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akoya Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akoya Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a current ratio of 8.67.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKYA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $471,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $2,138,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $967,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $4,270,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $593,000. 26.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

