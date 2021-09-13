Akropolis (AKRO) Price Tops $0.0268 on Major Exchanges

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 13th. Akropolis has a market capitalization of $87.11 million and approximately $17.48 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Akropolis has traded down 31.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Akropolis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0268 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00060827 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002788 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.13 or 0.00151873 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00013616 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00042988 BTC.

About Akropolis

AKRO is a coin. Its launch date was July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,244,483,103 coins. The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akropolis’ official website is akropolis.io . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Akropolis is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

