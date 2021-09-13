Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $39.82

Shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.82 and last traded at $39.51, with a volume of 138032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.59.

The company has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.93 and its 200-day moving average is $40.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

About Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD)

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

