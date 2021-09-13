Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Raised to $246.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $218.00 to $246.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on ALB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Albemarle from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.76.

Shares of ALB opened at $241.17 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.39. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $79.06 and a 1 year high of $253.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total transaction of $325,893.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,761,168.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $221,693.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,438.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,534 shares of company stock worth $5,298,393 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,258,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,060,553,000 after buying an additional 1,518,429 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 98.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 36,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 17,874 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 185.4% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 128,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,731,000 after purchasing an additional 83,273 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth about $1,269,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Albemarle by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 35,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

