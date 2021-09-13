Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Raised to $290.00 at UBS Group

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price target boosted by research analysts at UBS Group from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $250.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.95.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $241.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $79.06 and a 12-month high of $253.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.39.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total value of $2,161,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total transaction of $325,893.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,761,168.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,534 shares of company stock worth $5,298,393 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 11.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 268,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,242,000 after buying an additional 27,674 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in Albemarle by 0.6% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 20,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in Albemarle by 34.3% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its holdings in Albemarle by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 45,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Albemarle by 35.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,420,000 after acquiring an additional 131,903 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

