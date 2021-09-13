Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)’s share price fell 7.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $223.05 and last traded at $223.33. 53,163 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,387,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $241.17.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALB. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $208.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.95.

Get Albemarle alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.39. The firm has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.86%.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total value of $2,161,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $221,693.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,438.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,534 shares of company stock worth $5,298,393 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALB. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,258,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,060,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,429 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,825,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,289,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,449 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,352,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $343,740,000 after purchasing an additional 766,199 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $338,803,000 after purchasing an additional 752,108 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 996,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $145,625,000 after acquiring an additional 634,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.