Alberton Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALAC) Trading Up 0.3%

Alberton Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALAC)’s stock price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.39 and last traded at $11.39. Approximately 26,910 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 65,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.36.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.12. The stock has a market cap of $52.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.91 and a beta of -0.01.

Get Alberton Acquisition alerts:

Alberton Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALAC. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alberton Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Alberton Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alberton Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alberton Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Alberton Acquisition by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 28,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 10,648 shares during the period. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alberton Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALAC)

Alberton Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was formerly known as Wisdom Resources Group Limited and changed its name to Alberton Acquisition Corporation in July 2018.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Alberton Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alberton Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.