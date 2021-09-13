Alchemy Pay (ACH) Trading Down 22.5% Over Last 7 Days

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0767 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $242.29 million and $64.23 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.16 or 0.00284005 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.44 or 0.00142791 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.45 or 0.00178280 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006037 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002931 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000678 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,157,787,878 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

