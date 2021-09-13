Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Acquired by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $5,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.8% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 288,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,436,000 after purchasing an additional 32,625 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 18,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 380,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,180,000 after buying an additional 50,518 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 316.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 46.4% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARE. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.71.

NYSE ARE opened at $199.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.08 and a 1-year high of $209.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.96.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.37%.

In other news, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.90, for a total transaction of $2,069,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 122,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,325,594.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John H. Cunningham sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.75, for a total transaction of $1,590,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,538 shares of company stock valued at $19,454,703. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

