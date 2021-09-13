Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.46

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$26.46 and last traded at C$19.54, with a volume of 614081 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$19.47.

Several research firms have weighed in on AQN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Monday, August 16th. CSFB dropped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to C$16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.36.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$19.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$19.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.94.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.