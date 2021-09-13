Algorand (ALGO) Hits Market Capitalization of $11.10 Billion

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded 41.9% higher against the US dollar. Algorand has a market cap of $11.10 billion and $2.00 billion worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $2.12 or 0.00004705 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00124510 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.44 or 0.00601967 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00018326 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00043175 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00013642 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,116.64 or 0.02476360 BTC.

Algorand Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,773,082,621 coins and its circulating supply is 5,234,204,858 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

