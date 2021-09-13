Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 957,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,271 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 2.7% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $217,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 12.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 118,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,773,000 after buying an additional 13,172 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 91.0% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 642,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $145,672,000 after buying an additional 306,055 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 458,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,009,000 after buying an additional 39,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noked Israel Ltd boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 13,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Erste Group lowered Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $306.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.28.

Shares of BABA traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $166.34. The company had a trading volume of 353,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,557,514. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $152.80 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The stock has a market cap of $452.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $14.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

