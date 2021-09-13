Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.82) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Aligos Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, September 9th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz anticipates that the company will earn ($0.82) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Aligos Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.18) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.30) EPS.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02.

ALGS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of ALGS stock opened at $15.22 on Monday. Aligos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.82 and a 52-week high of $37.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.51 million and a PE ratio of -1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

