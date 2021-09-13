Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$75.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 49.79% from the stock’s previous close.

ATD.B has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Desjardins raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$50.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alimentation Couche-Tard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$56.60.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock traded up C$0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting C$50.07. 597,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,258,481. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.76. The stock has a market cap of C$53.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$49.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$44.95. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of C$36.03 and a 52 week high of C$52.28.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.