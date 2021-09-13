Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Alleghany worth $5,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of Y. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $724,000. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 13,008.3% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 116,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,736,000 after purchasing an additional 115,644 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Alleghany in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,401,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Alleghany by 11.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Alleghany in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Y has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alleghany from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Y stock opened at $636.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $669.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $672.84. Alleghany Co. has a fifty-two week low of $486.49 and a fifty-two week high of $737.89.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $17.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.89 by $1.50. Alleghany had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Alleghany Co. will post 54.15 EPS for the current year.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

