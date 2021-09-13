Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $188.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) will post sales of $188.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allegro MicroSystems’ earnings. Allegro MicroSystems reported sales of $136.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will report full year sales of $758.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $757.60 million to $759.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $821.85 million, with estimates ranging from $819.30 million to $824.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Allegro MicroSystems.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $188.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.55 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.11.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $4,065,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,865.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ravi Vig sold 21,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $578,740.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 544,311 shares of company stock worth $15,124,785. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 30,925 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,559,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 43,415 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 174.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $30.72 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $34.66.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

