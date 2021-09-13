Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 19.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 51,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 8,354 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,419,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $603,000. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $30.72 on Monday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $34.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion and a PE ratio of 27.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.86.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $188.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.55 million. On average, research analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 8,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $243,681.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,618.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $4,065,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,865.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 544,311 shares of company stock worth $15,124,785 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALGM shares. William Blair began coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.11.

Allegro MicroSystems Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.