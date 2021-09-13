Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Shares Up 7%

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)’s share price shot up 7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.88 and last traded at $32.88. 7,468 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 729,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.72.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALGM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. William Blair began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.27 and its 200 day moving average is $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $188.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.55 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 10.10%. On average, analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $4,065,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,865.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,905,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,759.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 544,311 shares of company stock worth $15,124,785 over the last quarter. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 42,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 50.8% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. 42.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.