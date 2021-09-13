Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Holdings Cut by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 56.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,094 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 949.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $93.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.24. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $39.77 and a twelve month high of $128.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.56.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $2.25. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 55.02%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 17.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.27%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Thursday, July 29th. downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

