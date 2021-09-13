Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,142 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 8,171 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Allison Transmission worth $4,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,599,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 0.8% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,800,533 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $114,346,000 after purchasing an additional 22,390 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the first quarter valued at $427,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 81.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 118,999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 53,359 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

ALSN stock opened at $36.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.69 and a 52 week high of $46.40.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.76 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 48.97%. On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

