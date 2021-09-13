AllSafe (ASAFE) Hits Market Capitalization of $271,244.10

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. In the last seven days, AllSafe has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for $0.0297 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $271,244.10 and approximately $14.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00050404 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000498 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 121.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

