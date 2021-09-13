Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.83.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MDRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

MDRX stock remained flat at $$14.31 during trading on Monday. 44,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,686,989. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 49.61% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $373.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.51 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Greg Garrison sold 77,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,162,262.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,151.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $857,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,381 shares of company stock worth $2,896,263. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.